Gary With Da Tea is back and serving up some tea about Cardi B! Some fans are upset because she will be portraying Coretta Scott King in a sketch for the show “Off The Rip,” which is a show from Rip Micheals who works on “Wild N’ Out.” A lot of people feel “The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement” isn’t appropriate. Cardi B since has apologized to the King family.
Wendy Raquel from “The Steve Harvey Show” is going through a divorce and her husband is asking for $10,000 in spousal support. He mentioned that when he had a stroke a couple years back she didn’t help him and it’s needed now more than ever. The courts will decide if her soon-to-be ex will get spousal support.
RELATED: Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Are Offset And Cardi B Waiting For A Check To Show Off Baby Kulture? [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Was Cardi B Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Swae Lee Might Sue A Fan [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is Playing Coretta Scott King In Comedy Sketch [EXCLUSIVE]
- LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin Funeral Visitation In Detroit [WATCH]
- Why There Could Possibly Be Friction Between Melania Trump & Donald Trump Over John McCain’s Funeral [EXCLUSIVE]
- Paternity Test For Man That Named His Alleged Daughter After Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]
- Should Gucci Mane Give His Baby Mother $20,000 More A Month For Child Support? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bobby Evans Speaks About How Social Media Could Possibly Help Your Child Custody Case [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?”
- Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Was Birdman’s Public Apology Enough To Have A Relationship Again With Lil Wayne? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]