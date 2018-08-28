Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is Playing Coretta Scott King In Comedy Sketch [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and serving up some tea about Cardi B! Some fans are upset because she will be portraying Coretta Scott King in a sketch for the show “Off The Rip,” which is a show from Rip Micheals who works on “Wild N’ Out.” A lot of people feel “The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement” isn’t appropriate. Cardi B since has apologized to the King family.

Wendy Raquel from “The Steve Harvey Show” is going through a divorce and her husband is asking for $10,000 in spousal support. He mentioned that when he had a stroke a couple years back she didn’t help him and it’s needed now more than ever. The courts will decide if her soon-to-be ex will get spousal support.

