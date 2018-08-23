Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the tea about Cardi B! The rapper recently gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus and talked about finally being able to have sex. She also shared she was scared that she might not be able to have an orgasm anymore.

Gary believes that she’s oversharing and it could possibly make other women want him. Michelle Williams will be marrying her husband soon and talked about how they are practicing being celibate until they get married. Gary spoke about how woman can be celibate, but that doesn’t mean the man is practicing it as well. He’s so mess and funny!

