Are Offset And Cardi B Waiting For A Check To Show Off Baby Kulture? [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night Cardi B walked out on stage at the MTV VMA’s carrying a blanket rolled up that made it look like she was holding a baby. To everyone’s surprise she was just holding a moon man award. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Offset and Cardi B are waiting on someone to offer them a check to show off Kulture Kiara Cephus.

He also believes no one will offer them anything. Gary also talked about how Nicki Minaj called herself the new Nicki Minaj. Then he threw shade at Porsha Williams for her underground railroad comments.

