Last night Cardi B walked out on stage at the MTV VMA’s carrying a blanket rolled up that made it look like she was holding a baby. To everyone’s surprise she was just holding a moon man award. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Offset and Cardi B are waiting on someone to offer them a check to show off Kulture Kiara Cephus.
He also believes no one will offer them anything. Gary also talked about how Nicki Minaj called herself the new Nicki Minaj. Then he threw shade at Porsha Williams for her underground railroad comments.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Alleged Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Cardi B & Offset Are Setting Their Baby Kulture Up To Get Paid! [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Glennon Threat Speaks On Why African American Men Have The Lowest Life Expectancy [EXCLUSIVE]
- Are Offset And Cardi B Waiting For A Check To Show Off Baby Kulture? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Was Cardi B Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jini Thornton Talks About Refinancing Student Loans And Refund Checks Students Spend In College [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Shaun King: Here Are Your Black Candidates For Governor
- Rickey Smiley Encourages Parents To Free Themselves [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why One Woman Was Denied A Job [EXCLUSIVE]
- Newark High School Principal Creates Laundry Room To Combat Bullying
- Black Tony Misses Work To Go To 2 Chainz Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- Was Nicki Minaj’s Twitter Rant Too Much? [EXCLUSIVE]