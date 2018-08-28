Why Swae Lee Might Sue A Fan [EXCLUSIVE]

Some fan took it too far at a recent Rae Sremmurd concert. Swae Lee is big mad after a fan threw a phone on stage and it hit him in the mouth. He mentioned it felt like someone hitting him with a baseball to his face.
Normally the pair take fans phones and take pictures for them, but this was not the norm. Headkrack mentioned that fans should have more sense than that. Speaking of fans throwing things on stage, at a recent Lil Uzi Vert concert a fan threw a small Bible at him.
