Rae Sremmurd: What Is What Like Working With Beyonce On “Formation” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rae Sremmurd aren’t just rappers they also write music for some of your favorite artists. They spoke to Headkrack about working with Beyonce on “Formation” and how it was one of the best experiences. Beyonce actually recorded the song while they were in the studio.
They mentioned she has a light around her that they couldn’t explain. Rae Sremmurd has also worked with Nicki Minaj and spoke about how she eats up every beat in the studio. The rap duo never thought their career would be like this, but are so thankful for the opportunities.
Over the past several months they’ve traveled to Dubai and Tokyo. In each place they go they live it up to the fullest. Rae Sremmurd also spoke about what they saw while being high and that was an interesting conversation.
