Why There Could Possibly Be Friction Between Melania Trump & Donald Trump Over John McCain’s Funeral [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and has some important things you need to know. Sen. John McCain will be laid to rest soon and doesn’t want Donald Trump at his funeral, however Melania Trump might be in attendance. Jeff mentioned that this could cause more friction between her and Trump and how it speaks volumes when people don’t want the president to be at their funeral services.

Jeff also spoke about a replacement for Sen. McCain. Voting season is approaching and everyone must make sure they’re registered. Florida could possibly welcome a Black governor and Jeff had a lot of positive things to say about him and what he’s standing for.

