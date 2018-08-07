Psychic Wayne Gives His Prediction For Donald Trump: “It’s Coming To An End” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley gets Psychic Wayne on the line to predict the future and help out some listeners. As usual, Psychic Wayne provides some sound advice for those unsure about their current career path, in a relationship searching for longevity, tips on staying away from ex’s, and a whole lot more.

Headkrack couldn’t help himself, so he asked Psychic Wayne about the future of Donald Trump. Wayne confidently says that this year things will be coming to an end for our current President and chief. Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

