Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Chicago Bears Advancing Stadium Development in Hammond

The ongoing saga between the Chicago Bears and their future stadium took a step forward towards a solution Friday afternoon.

“Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected. We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.” Statement from Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren.

There are still a ton of questions that need to be answered. When are the Chicago Bears looking to move from Chicago to Hammond? Will Illinois Governor JB Pritzker cave and accommodate what the Chicago Bears want? Are Indiana taxpayers going to contribute towards the building a multi-billion-dollar stadium and entertainment district? Is this actually a done deal that Chicago will move to northwest Indiana?

As of right now, this is just a step forward for the Bears. Illinois has some things to figure out politically in order to keep the Bears in Chicago or Arlington Heights, a 326-acre plot of land that the Bears purchased in 2021. The Bears current lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033.

The franchise originally began in 1919 as the Decatur Staleys in Decatur, Illinois, and eventually relocated to Chicago in 1921 after one season professionally in 1920. The Bears have played in Chicago for the last 105 years between Wrigley Field and Soldier Field.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued the following statement Friday afternoon after the announcement by the Bears:

“Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state! We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the ’85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come. An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before. Thank you to Speaker Huston, the legislature, and Mayor McDermott for their partnership. I also want to thank the entire Chicago Bears organization for their partnership and commitment in making this move a reality. Welcome to Indiana!”

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Gerry Dick from Inside Indiana Business joined Jake Query on Query & Company this afternoon and answered many of those questions from the information that he has been able to gather in a short amount of time.

Chicago Bears Advancing Stadium Development in Hammond was originally published on 1075thefan.com