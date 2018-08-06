Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With The Tea has more tea in regards to Cardi B kicking it with the Kardashians over the weekend. Da Brat tries to argue for Cardi’s potential career furthering thanks to the idea of having Kris Jenner as a manager but Gary would have none of it!Follow @TheRSMS
The Latest:
- Talk About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Grills Turns Into Roast Session! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Man Who Filmed Latino Workers Striking Is Fired From His Job
- AUDIO: Why “Power” Feels So Stressful This Season [Exclusive]
- AUDIO: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine The Most Blessed Person In The World Or The World’s Greatest Liar?
- “Facts Of Life” & “Different Strokes” Star Charlotte Rae Passes Away At 92
- Beyoncé Covers “Vogue” September Issue [PHOTOS]
- C-SPAN Caller Threatens To Shoot Don Lemon [VIDEO]
- CBS Preps New Inspirational TV Show, “God Friended Me” [EXTENDED TRAILER]
- Even Melania Trump Supports LeBron James
- “Power” Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer Now
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours