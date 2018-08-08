How Cardi B & Offset Are Setting Their Baby Kulture Up To Get Paid! [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and is spilling all the tea! Mz Shyneka called in to speak about how Cardi B and Offset are setting up their daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus to make money. They are registering her name to be used for a clothing line and possibly in music as well as films. A lot of famous couples have been doing this for their kids to have money in the future.

Gary also spoke about R. Kelly’s brother saying that he was black balled. R. Kelly’s brother mentioned that he knows everything that he did and is sad because when family members passed away R. Kelly didn’t pay for anything. We will have to see what he exposes about his brother.

