Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Alleged Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj during “Queen Talk” radio she spoke about Cardi B. She mentioned that she had no idea her and Cardi B had problems with each other until it was brought to her attention by people in her camp as well as the interview. Nicki doesn’t like it and thinks Cardi B has a problem with certain things she’s saying.

Nicki will never bite her tongue for anyone and we will have to see what happens. She also spoke about how she thanked female rappers for opening doors for her and how some didn’t remember that. Through it all it seems that Nicki and Cardi will never be friends.

