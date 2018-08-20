Why One Woman Was Denied A Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Imagine applying for a job and getting denied it because of your name. 27-year-old, Hermeisha Robinson applied to a job and was allegedly denied because her name was “ghetto.” The company she applied to is saying that the systems were hacked and that wasn’t the case.
Kodak Black is a free man and is ready to make some new music. Young Thug was having his album release party and was arrested. He was released from jail after posting his $35,000 bail.
