Prank Call: Woman Goes Off For Being Accused Of An Unpaid Bill At Her Last Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Mrs. Hendricks was not here for any calls about outstanding bills. The show called her with a monetary number she was completely unaware of and didn’t appreciate all the questioning.

The alleged bill was from Mrs. Hendricks’ previous place of work and when asked if the bill or her attitude was the cause of why she was no longer employed, she asked the “bill collector” to get to the point. Things took a funny turn when the fake bill collector spoke on black people’s hostility. That’s when Mrs. Hendricks really lost it before finding out it was a prank!

