Malaika Terry stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her successful hair business of HerImports. She might only be 22, but she’s been very successful with her company. Malaika also gets paid to work with technology companies to post about them to her 335 thousand followers on Instagram.
She is also known to be the rumored girlfriend of Drake. Malaika met Drake when he was filming the video for “Hot Line Bling.” She spoke about how they have been good friends for the past several months and nothing more than that.
RELATED: Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s “In My Feelings” [VIDEO]
Gary With Da Tea decided to ask about if they consummated their friendship and all she could do was laugh. Malaika mentioned that Drake is funny, down to earth and shows his true self in his music videos. She is excited about her future and can’t wait to do more with her business.
RELATED: How Drake Is Coming For Eminem [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Talk About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Grills Turns Into Roast Session! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Malaika Terry Explains Her Connection To Drake [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Sharpton Compares Florida Stand Your Ground Sheriff To A Jim Crow Officer
- Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case, Accepts Generous Plea Deal
- Rickey Smiley Talks About His Preference For Natural Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By Cops For Burglary
- How To Tell The Difference Between Bad Behavior & Psychopathic Behavior
- Black Tony’s New Hustle Backfires [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Stop Being Complacent And Live Outside The Box [EXCLUSIVE]
- Proof Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Living And Not Just Existing [EXCLUSIVE]
- Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s “In My Feelings” [VIDEO]