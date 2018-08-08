How Drake Is Taking “God’s Plan” To Another Level [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake dropped his album “Scorpion” a couple weeks ago and has decided to take “God’s Plan” to another level. He’s trademarked the name and will be using it not only for a clothing line, but a possible game show. Drake’s album has been on the top of the Billboard chart for several weeks and fans love it.
The 4th suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested after turning himself in. He will be charged with murder in the 1st degree as well as robbery. There is no word on when is trial will be, but we will keep you posted. J. Cole also just released a freestyle and Headkrack is loving it.
