Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s “In My Feelings” [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 08.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Henry Cavill sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his new film Mission Impossible: Fallout where he plays August Walker a CIA assassin.

During our conversation, we chatted about misconceptions, his justice league mustache, and Drake’s KeKe challenge.

The Latest:

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]
10 photos

Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s “In My Feelings” [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

drake , Henry Cavill , In My Feelings

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close