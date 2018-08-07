Henry Cavill sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his new film Mission Impossible: Fallout where he plays August Walker a CIA assassin.
During our conversation, we chatted about misconceptions, his justice league mustache, and Drake’s KeKe challenge.
Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s “In My Feelings” [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com
