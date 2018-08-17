Jeff Johnson: “Love Yourself Enough To Do What Nobody Else Is Going To Do For You” [EXCLUSIVE] 

Jeff Johnson let us in on three things we need to know, one including news of Taraji P. Henson launching the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation as a tribute to her dad who died of cancer but suffered from mental illness. Its purpose is to fill a void of institutional resources in our communities for people who face trauma daily, a lot of times because they’re black.

He also spoke about Donald Trump’s actions being a distraction to what’s happening across the nation. There are a ton of African Americans running for statewide, political positions who aren’t getting enough attention and Jeff Johnson says it’s important to follow their campaigns because much of what our communities face daily is decided on a state level.

Closing out, he mentioned not being afraid to be you and stand up for your community; love yourself enough to do what nobody else is going to do for you.

