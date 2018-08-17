Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins opened the Church Announcements with song and revealed that the church trip to Orlando won’t be happening anymore because the pastor’s 81-year-old assistant Sister Brooks stole the money to get a boob job.
Speaking of pastor, Bernice Jenkins says he’s no longer blessing babies with crazy names – old people names like Clarence, Betty, Lester and Wilmas only – and she doesn’t blame him. Listen to hear why names like “Hennessy” won’t fly in their church.
