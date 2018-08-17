Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 08.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bernice Jenkins opened the Church Announcements with song and revealed that the church trip to Orlando won’t be happening anymore because the pastor’s 81-year-old assistant Sister Brooks stole the money to get a boob job.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Speaking of pastor, Bernice Jenkins says he’s no longer blessing babies with crazy names – old people names like Clarence, Betty, Lester and Wilmas only – and she doesn’t blame him. Listen to hear why names like “Hennessy” won’t fly in their church.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic 

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby 

RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]

It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
15 photos

 

Bernice Jenkins , church announcements

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close