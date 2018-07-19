Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley was cracking up about a commercial with Ray Lewis and a bear. He almost couldn’t do the Prank Call because he was crying. Ray is running down the field and then a bear comes to promote Old Spice.
Rickey then called a woman as Bernice Jenkins and talked to her about her husband promising her grandbaby a dog. The lady had no idea what she was talking about and Bernice said that her baby is crying and that she’s ready to slap someone. The woman told her to call 911 beforehand because she’s not going to make it. You won’t believe her reaction when she finds out it’s a prank.
