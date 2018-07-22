Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and giving us the Church Announcements! She spoke about certain women at the church picnic wearing bikinis. Bernice mentioned that it was so upsetting to see because they didn’t need to have it on and should cover up.

She also talked about the weddings happening next year and how everyone with matching names were getting together. The jubilee next year will have a performance by Jermaine Dupri and everyone got really excited. Bernice also mentioned that the church hotline is back up and if you are obsessed with the Drake “In My Feelings” song and challenge you can get help.

