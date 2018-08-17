Da Brat Talks About How Wendy Williams Scared Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wendy Williams came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her career and having a television show for 10 years. Coming to television she didn’t think people were going to accept her as much and believed that some might turn her off in certain areas. Wendy was known sometimes to be very hard on music artists, but mentioned that she asked the questions everyone wanted to know.

Da Brat recalls having an interview with her and being scared. After talking with Wendy, she remembered her saying that her label needs to hire people to train new artist. That day forward Da Brat worked on her interview skills.

Wendy also talked about having trust issues because a lot of people try to understand her formula to get their own show. She doesn’t have many industry friends because it’s not necessary in her life. Wendy loves having her own show because it’s just her against the world and she can handle all of it.

