CLOSE
Photos
Home > Photos

What’s Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet? [PHOTOS]

840 reads
Leave a comment
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala

Source: Teresa Kroeger / Getty

Wendy Williams was photographed by photographer and art director Robert Ector and the new photos were undeniably amazing.

RELATED: Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

However, although Miss Wendy looked really good in the photos, there was something a little off about a few of them.

RELATED: How Wendy Williams Offended The Gospel Community [EXCLUSIVE]

We couldn’t seem to put our foot on it.

RELATED: Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss

Did they photoshop Wendy’s feet to the gawds or did they replace them with prosthetics? The world may never know but Black Twitter will get their jokes off anyway.

 

Hit the flip for some of the best ones.

What’s Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet? [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Feet , Wendy Williams

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading What’s Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet? [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close