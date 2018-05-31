Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss

Dennis Graham, best known as Drake’s Dad, was just starting to become a fan of Wendy Williams.
But once Dennis saw the gossip queen ragging on his son in the aftermath of Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” Aubrey’s O.G. called Wendy “RuPaul Jr.” in an extra salty Instagram caption.
“Ru Paul Drag Race Queen looking Bitch,” typed Dennis, insisting that Williams had stepped “out of her lane” by commenting on his son’s beef without proof.
I had come to actually finally like Wendy Williams and watch her show it grew on me,Here’s the game changer, It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience but this Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking B#+##^ has stepped out of her lane,You know nothing about Drake or Myself,Do your research before you try and be funny to your 79 capacity audience,Rupaul Jr WATCH HOW YOU SPEAK ON OUR NAME!!!!!!!! I lost all respect for you today !!!!’nn
Williams responded to the post within hours, typing, “I don’t know why Drake’s did is mad,” she insisted in her own post. “And that Beefsteak Charlie mustache Drake’s Dad has is mean.”
