Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

This Pusha T beef with Drake is starting to get really serious. Wendy Williams spoke about the beef on her show and it caused Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham to get upset over it. He went off on Wendy and mentioned that she looks like Rupaul.

Drake’s dad also spoke about how she needs to get the full story before she reports on things. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he finds it funny that Drake’s dad now want to enter his life after his success. They also talked about Ice-T’s wife, Coco breastfeeding her daughter even though she’s 3.

