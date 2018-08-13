Say What Now? Sam Smith Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson’s Music [VIDEO]

Sam Smith is facing some backlash after a social media video of him talking about Michael Jackson has gone viral. The British singer according to The Source was on a boat with some friends when a Michael Jackson song came on. Smith said, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”
Everyone can have an opinion about music you like or don’t like, but a lot of people are outraged on Twitter about this comment.
Jackson is an icon and legend that we will never forget. His music continues to impact our lives even after his death. Even though Smith said these comments around friends he might be regret the fact that it was recorded. How do you feel about what he said about Michael Jackson?
