Trump Posts An Image Of Himself As Jesus

Trump posts AI image portraying himself as Jesus, drawing outrage from Christians and supporters

Trump attacks Pope Leo XIV for criticizing US foreign policy, including military actions and immigration

Controversy highlights Trump's tendency to court controversy and test boundaries of acceptability

Source: President Trump – White House Media and Communications Department / President Trump – White House Media and Communications Department

Donald Trump is currently facing backlash from conservative Christian supporters and his MAGA supporters after posting an ai generated image of himself on Sunday, posing in the likeness of Jesus healing the sick, shortly after he publicly attacked Pope Leo XIV.

The image was posted to Truth Social. It shows Trump in flowing robes as he appears to be telling the sick with a glowing hand and is surrounded by a medical worker, along with military personnel.

Of course, this image caused widespread criticism online, from not only Christians but also from many of Trump’s usual MAGA supporters.

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Riley Gaines, who is a conservative commentator and women’s rights advocate, expressed her disbelief with the situation, saying, “Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well. 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Megan Basham of The Daily Wire called it “outrageous blasphemy” and urged Trump to take it down immediately, as well as ask the American people and, most importantly, God for forgiveness.

the outrage echoed on social media one person said in the comments, “This is not ‘satire.’ This is not ‘harmless.’ This is the normalization of blasphemy dressed as power. Donald Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ is not bold move by “an idiot”… it is a test: how far can deception and blasphemy go before believers push back?”

Another said, “This is absolutely disgusting. Trump just posted himself as JESUS healing the sick.”

A third user wrote, “This is not funny, and we should push back on it. I like leaving room for a sense of humor, but Donald Trump has crossed the line. Making jokes about Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, is disrespectful and offensive. Although Donald Trump has accomplished some great things, he is nowhere near on par with Jesus Christ, who is God. Jesus Christ is the greatest person in world history, bar none. Trump’s name doesn’t belong in the same sentence.”

Everyone is outraged with this post, with the question of what Trump will do next.

How did Pope Leo get involved?

Pope Leo has repeatedly spoken out against the trump administration and their war in Iran; he has repeatedly criticized US foreign policy, including military actions and immigration enforcement.

In Trump’s Truth Social rant against the Pope, he called him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

Trump said “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon, I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

Trump Posts An Image Of Himself As Jesus was originally published on majic945.com