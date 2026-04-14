Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

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The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2026 inductees, showcasing a dynamic mix of legendary artists across genres. This year’s class celebrates the enduring influence of rock, pop, hip-hop, and soul, with eight performers, five early influences, four musical excellence honorees, and one Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient.

The performer category is headlined by iconic names like Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Iron Maiden, alongside the genre-defining Joy Division/New Order and Britpop giants Oasis. Sade, the only female performer inductee this year, brings her smooth, soulful sound to the Hall, while Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan round out the list with their contributions to R&B and hip-hop, respectively. Notably, Collins, Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan were first-time nominees, making their induction even more significant.

The Early Influence Award honors artists who shaped the foundation of modern music. This year’s recipients include salsa legend Celia Cruz, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, and hip-hop trailblazers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte. Gram Parsons, a key figure in the development of country rock, also receives this prestigious recognition.

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The Musical Excellence Award celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions behind the scenes. Honorees include lyricist Linda Creed, known for penning timeless classics, and producer Arif Mardin, who worked with legends like Aretha Franklin. Jimmy Miller, the mastermind behind some of the Rolling Stones’ most iconic albums, and Rick Rubin, a producer who has shaped the sound of artists across genres, also join this elite group.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which recognizes non-performers who have significantly impacted the music industry, goes to Ed Sullivan. As the host of his eponymous TV show, Sullivan introduced countless music legends to American audiences, cementing his legacy as a cultural tastemaker.

While the inductees are celebrated, several notable names did not make the cut this year. Artists like Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Pink, Shakira, and fan vote winner New Edition were among those left out, despite their immense popularity and influence.

More on this year’s inductees below!