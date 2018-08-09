Rickey Smiley Explains Why He’s Celebrating His Birthday By Giving Back [EXCLUSIVE]

August 10th is a very special day, it’s not just Rickey Smiley’s birthday, but he’s also celebrating the day of giving. For the last 5 years he’s worked with The Salvation Army to collect clothes, food, care kits and so much more for people in need. He loves to celebrate his birthday this way because it’s a way he thanks God for giving him another year of life.

If you have any electronics, computers or anything like that it will be accepted as well. Locations in Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis and many more will take part in this wonderful event. Rickey even mentioned that his mother will be with him to help. Make sure you listen to see what location you can drop items off at.

