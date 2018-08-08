Rickey Smiley Talks About His Preference For Natural Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley has been married before and dated different women. He spoke about the type of women he liked to date and mentioned he prefers them to be all natural. Rickey is okay if your body looks like a balled up piece of homework.

Follow @GetUpErica

After he said that Porsha Williams talked about how she was an A-cup and then got work done. Rickey stood there in shock because he had no idea. Porsha doesn’t flaunt her breast so people can constantly look at them and she’s waited for them to settle since getting them done.

RELATED: How The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Team Spent Their Vacation [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey smiled because regardless Porsha is beautiful. He also mentioned that he would only know if they looked real or not if she showed them. Porsha just kept laughing at Rickey and his silly comments.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Dreams For His Morning Show Coming True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: