Rickey Smiley Practices Playing The Tuba [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We all know that Rickey Smiley loves HBCU bands. He recently went to go check out a band and decided to practice playing the tuba. Rickey put the instrument around him and began trying to do some scales.
The first couple of notes weren’t great, but he still did a good job. Members of the band began telling him the notes he was playing and it was pretty cool to watch. Rickey can play several instruments, but he might want to work on his tuba skills.
