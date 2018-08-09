Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack loves to play “5 On It” with listeners, but decided to challenge Rock-T. He talked to Rock-T about how he loves sports and played in the MLB, but then asked him to list 5 Black hockey players. Rock-T stumbled on the questions and couldn’t do it at all.
It was time to get some listeners to play and the first caller was asked about liking food. Then Headkrack asked him to name 5 Black television moms. The caller almost got it, but didn’t make it. The next caller was asked to name 5 famous men named Robert, but wasn’t successful. One more caller tried her luck by having to name 5 Don Cheadle movies, but keep listening to see if she won.
