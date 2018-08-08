Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and is ready to give her Church Announcements! Two ushers are suspended after fighting during an usher board meeting. One usher was talking about the others 3-year-old grandson that smells like pee and looks like Tyrese in the face, so she got mad and began fighting.

Follow @TheRSMS

Bernice also wants prayer for one member that was kicked out of his apartment and who’s car was taken away. He spent all his money on Powerball tickets and said Jesus told him to play. What really happened is he got drunk and his brother was whispering to him in his sleep.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

RELATED: Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: