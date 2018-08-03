Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

Bernice Jenkins
| 08.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bernice Jenkins interrupted the Church Announcements to promote Sister Hester, the lead singer of the Senior Choir. Sister Hester will be spreading the good news through song at theaters all over the world!

Bernice even shared an unforgettable sample of Sister Hester’s vocal expertise. She will be on tour with Pastor Walter Solomon. Catch her at a fellowship hall near you!

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic 

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby 

RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

The Latest:

Bernice Jenkins , Hester , Rickey Smiley Morning Show , tour

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close