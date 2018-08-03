Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

Bernice Jenkins interrupted the Church Announcements to promote Sister Hester, the lead singer of the Senior Choir. Sister Hester will be spreading the good news through song at theaters all over the world!

Bernice even shared an unforgettable sample of Sister Hester’s vocal expertise. She will be on tour with Pastor Walter Solomon. Catch her at a fellowship hall near you!

