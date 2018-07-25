Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE]

07.25.18
Bernice Jenkins is back and she’s got on new draws for the Church Announcements! She spoke about the members of the church using their rent money to play Powerball. The pastor said that if they get kicked out their homes they are allowed to sleep in the fellowship hall.

A home going service was almost planned for one of the members homes that was found in the basement and looked dead. Right before they embalmed him he woke up and mentioned that the refer put him out. We are also praying for another member that passed away at the age of 96 from hairline cancer, bad feet, muscle spasms and so much more.

