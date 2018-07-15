Bernice Jenkins Selling Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Church Announcements! Bernice Jenkins is back and she wants the church to know that she’s selling t-shirts that say “Pray Til You Poot.” Da Brat and Rock T want some and she’s hoping to make a lot of money off of it.

Follow @TheRSMS

We also need to keep one of the sisters from the church in prayer because her White neighbor called the cops on her in the senior citizen home. She said she was abusing animals by swatting flies and the cops wrote her a ticket. Bernice said you can’t do anything with these Donald Trump supporters around. She also spoke about a sister who’s kids robbed the church for crockpots with oxtail in it.

RELATED: Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014) 1 of 15 2. Bernice Jenkins In The Studio Source:TV One 2 of 15 3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera 3 of 15 4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 4 of 15 5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 5 of 15 6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi 6 of 15 7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 7 of 15 8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover 8 of 15 9. Bernice Jenkins 9 of 15 10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins 10 of 15 11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 11 of 15 12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 12 of 15 13. Bernice Jenkins 13 of 15 14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements 14 of 15 15. Bernice Jenkins onstage 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Bernice Jenkins Selling Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE] It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.