It’s time for the Church Announcements! Bernice Jenkins is back and she wants the church to know that she’s selling t-shirts that say “Pray Til You Poot.” Da Brat and Rock T want some and she’s hoping to make a lot of money off of it.
We also need to keep one of the sisters from the church in prayer because her White neighbor called the cops on her in the senior citizen home. She said she was abusing animals by swatting flies and the cops wrote her a ticket. Bernice said you can’t do anything with these Donald Trump supporters around. She also spoke about a sister who’s kids robbed the church for crockpots with oxtail in it.
RELATED: Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bernice Jenkins Selling Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jermaine Dupri Addresses Rumors About Attending Janet Family Events [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Karrine Steffans Accuses “Power” Star Rotimi Of Leaving Her In The Midst Of A Miscarriage
- 6ix9ine Caught A Break, Will Get Bail
- Woman Who Brutally Beat Elderly Man With Brick Charged With Attempted Murder
- Trump Exposed After Twitter Purge
- Woman Killed Her Dad After Finding Child Porn Stash With Pics Of Her
- Blac Youngsta On Why He Was Determined To Make “Booty” A Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- White Guy Drops N-Word And Gets Mollywhopped Onto Train Track [VIDEO]
- How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE]