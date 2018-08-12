7 Things You Might Want To Do To Live Your Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K was recently inspired by Rickey Smiley to live his best life. He decided to give some advice to people about how they should live their best life. Special K mentioned that if you and your mate are arguing just leave them.

If you have always liked one of your homeboys go over to them and blow on his neck to see his reaction. Special K thinks if you saw someone cute at the family reunion even if they were your mothers cousin sister to go shoot your shot. He wants everyone to stop being scared and to shoot their shot.

