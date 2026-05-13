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Ice Cube, Mike Epps Marking 30 Years of 'Friday' In New Fest

Ice Cube, Mike Epps Marking 30 Years of 'Friday' In New Fest

Ice Cube and Mike Epps are reuniting to celebrate 30 years of the “Friday” franchise in a festival this July.

Published on May 13, 2026

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The movie Friday has become a beloved part of the culture, and its getting an all-star celebration hosted by Hip-Hop icon Ice Cube and fellow multi-hyphenate star Mike Epps in Long Beach, California in July. 

The announcement came as Ice Cube threw out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday night (May 12), with Epps stepping in as the catcher, completing the “Top Flight Security of the World” reunion of Craig and his cousin, Day-Day in the Friday films Next Friday and Friday After Next.

The event, entitled Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing, will celebrate the movie’s three decades of impact and the official opening of the next chapter of the franchise. It will be held at the Long Beach Amphitheater on Friday, July 17.

’Friday’ has always been about and for the fans who made it a classic and kept it alive for nearly 30 years,” Cube said in the press release. “To be able to step back out there with Mike Epps and bring that energy to the stage for a one-night-only experience in Long Beach is special. This show represents the beginning of the next chapter.”

“Every day for the last 30 years someone has told me how much they loved the Friday Franchise and how much the characters mean to them,” Epps said in the press statement. “To reunite with Cube and bring this one night only experience to the fans is incredible.”

Ice Cube will perform many of the hits from his storied rap career, and Mike Epps will hold court with an extended set full of his vibrant comedy. There will also be special guests showing up to perform, including Warren G and Scarface.

Fans planning to attend are encouraged to show up as their favorite character from the Friday franchise for a chance to win prizes – third place is worth $500, while second place is $1,000 and the first place prize is $2,000. Promoter
presales begin on May 14 from 10 AM to 10 PM PST, while the general public can purchase tickets at this website
beginning at 10 AM on Friday, May 15.

Ice Cube, Mike Epps Marking 30 Years of 'Friday' In New Fest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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