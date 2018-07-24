Black Tony Misses Work Because He’s Busy Living His Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony might have to forget about his job. He spoke to Rickey Smiley and had Lil Duval’s “Living My Best Life” playing in the background. Black Tony told Rickey he needs to stop worrying so much and live.
He also mentioned he’s not coming to work because he’s busy living. Rickey told Black Tony that he’s probably going to get fired because he’s not being a good employee. Black Tony told Rickey he was working out his shoulders and we will just have to wait and see what happens with his job.
