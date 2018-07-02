How Well Do You Know “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”? [EXCLUSIVE]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” decided to play a game with a caller about her knowledge of everyone on the show. Headkrack mentioned to her that it would be like “Jeopardy,” but with true and false answers. The first question was about Gary With Da Tea’s first job and if it was at McDonald’s, she responded with true.

Follow @TheRSMS

Another question was if Da Brat had a 12-year-old daughter and if Juicy was from Louisiana, she said yes to both. You could hear everyone laughing in the background and then Headkrack asked if Rock-T was ever a professional basketball player. After a couple more questions Headkrack mentioned she must never listen to the show because she did horrible on the game.

RELATED: Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

He even gave her a bonus question about if Gary was married to a woman. When she said yes, Headkrack told her to get off the phone. It was pretty funny and we can’t wait to play this game again.

RELATED: How The Cast Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Spent The Last Weekend Of April [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: The Mothers Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast [PHOTOS]

The Latest: