How The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Team Spent Their Vacation [EXCLUSIVE]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” was on vacation last week and did a lot while off. Headkrack got the opportunity to go visit some of his family in DC, Virginia as well as Charlotte. He was so happy because he’s not able to see them often and ate a lot of food.

Da Brat mentioned she relaxed and slept a lot. She watched “A Dog’s Purpose” with her dogs and they barked at the television. Gary With Da Tea was happy to have his brothers and nephews come into town. He was a tour guide for a couple of days and enjoyed every minute of it.

Rickey Smiley took his boat to Bimini in the Bahamas, but on the way back something broke under his boat. He stayed at the new Hilton and it was one of the nicest hotels he’s ever stayed at. Rickey also spoke about how Bimini has some of the best bread he’s ever tasted.

