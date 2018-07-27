Lavar Ball Explains Why Big Baller Brand Products Cost So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lavar Ball is with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and talking about his Big Baller brand. Some people have an issue with the prices and Lavar explained that if people can spend all this money for Nike and Adidas they can pay for his products. He also feels that he runs a premium company.
Lavar has a message for people that have something negative and said, “Critics are haters that can’t get in.” Some might think he’s hurting the Lakers, but he feels they should thank him because he helped them by giving his son to them. Lavar knows his self worth and has no problem in saying that people should spend $100 or $200 on the Big Baller Brand.
He even began talking about the Starbury brand and how his sneakers only cost $15. Lavar believes that you can take a raggedy sneaker and have the right person promote the product and people will buy it. He has a way of doing business the way he wants and doesn’t think other brands are touching what he’s doing.
