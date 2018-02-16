48 reads Leave a comment
LaVar Ball is making headlines again. In a video posted by Complex, LaVar has made comments recently stating that if his two other sons aren’t signed to the Lakers, Lonzo won’t either. In this threat he staid that they will sign with a different team if they have to.
Lonzo has been injured and the Lakers are doing fine without him, but most believe he will get traded in the future. Stephen A. Smith mentioned that LaVar is going to far by making these comments. What do you think about LaVar’s threats?
RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Was Taking An Ice Bath Near LaVar Ball [VIDEO]
RELATED: Is LaVar Ball Exploiting His Kids? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby
The Latest:
- Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week
- Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group
- Why Jason Derulo Mentioned Jordin Sparks In A Tweet
- Black-Owned Lipstick Line Being Sold At Target
- “Rise Of The Black Panther” Writer Talks About More Opportunities For Black Comic Book Writers [VIDEO]
- Why Cardi B Can’t Wait To See Offset [VIDEO]
- LaVar Ball Threatens The Lakers
- Why Wale Left Atlantic Records
- Melanie Fiona’s Long Time Boyfriend Surprises Her With Proposal [PHOTO]
- Chris Rock Talks Cheating On His Wife In New Netflix Special [VIDEO]
Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season [PHOTOS]
12 photos Launch gallery
Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season [PHOTOS]
1. Ben Simmons1 of 12
2. Jeff Green2 of 12
3. D’Angelo Russell3 of 12
4. Kristaps Porzingis4 of 12
5. Gordon Hayward5 of 12
6. Kyrie Irving6 of 12
7. LeBron James7 of 12
8. Draymond Green8 of 12
9. Thabo Sefolosha9 of 12
10. Kyrie Irving10 of 12
11. Devin Booker11 of 12
12. Josh Jackson12 of 12
comments – Add Yours