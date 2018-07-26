Lavar Ball On What The Lakers Need To Win An NBA Championship With LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.26.18
Lavar Ball stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss his kids and upcoming NBA season. Lavar is looking forward to watch his son, Lonzo Ball play with LeBron James this season. He believes the Lakers need his other 2 sons on the team to be better.

In 2020 he would like LaMelo Ball to come and play. When asked if the Lakers could beat Golden State he said,”yes.” Lavar believes that speed will keep Golden State from winning.

The Lakers just have to be faster than them to get a championship ring. Lavar believes that LaMelo will be the best player out of all of his sons. His strength and playing skills will just get better over the next couple of years.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

