Derez De’Shon Talks About Possibly Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.28.18
Derez De’Shon is friends with some rappers and talked about the beef between them. He mentioned that it needs to stop because it can lead to senseless violence and everyone just needs to live their life to the fullest. Derez never thought he would be here and so successful.

He talked about how people always want to feed negative energy to you and your career. Derez also spoke about doing something different with his music and dancing it to it more with the crowd. He mentioned that he needs to lose weight because he can dance for 30 seconds then start rhyming again.

Derez is thinking about a 60-90 day plan to take off some pounds. He envisions himself as Heavy D with the moves. We can’t wait to see Derez dance with the crowd.

