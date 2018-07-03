Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kandi Burruss has a old daughter, Riley Burruss that is featured a lot on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” A photo was taken of them while the family was on vacation in Dubai. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people have been spreading rumors that Riley took a secret pill to make her lose weight.

Kandi immediately defended her daughter and spoke about how Riley worked with a trainer as well as began a diet to lose weight. Over the past several months she has lost 52 pounds. Kandi is so proud of her for keeping up with her goals and maintaining this lifestyle.

One caller spoke about how Kandi is an amazing role model for younger people. Kandi also discussed “Kandi Koated Nights” coming to Bravo. She might even work on a book one day, but for now her plate is pretty full.

