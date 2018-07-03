Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kandi Burruss has a old daughter, Riley Burruss that is featured a lot on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” A photo was taken of them while the family was on vacation in Dubai. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people have been spreading rumors that Riley took a secret pill to make her lose weight.
Kandi immediately defended her daughter and spoke about how Riley worked with a trainer as well as began a diet to lose weight. Over the past several months she has lost 52 pounds. Kandi is so proud of her for keeping up with her goals and maintaining this lifestyle.
52 pounds later and I swear @rileyburruss is a whole new young woman. All of our sessions have not always been good. We’ve went through all the fussing, crying, catching attitudes, and even down to her passing the hell out (😳)but still managing to lose over 50 POUNDS. 💪🏾💪🏾😲! I just wanna say Congrats Congrats Congrats on your new body new confidence new opportunities & everything else that’s about to happen in your life. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Oh and congrats on being the ONLY youngster at the gym to make the new Result Banner 🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾#lovelybodies #teamlovelybodies #resultcity #revengebodyexpert #CongratsRiley
One caller spoke about how Kandi is an amazing role model for younger people. Kandi also discussed “Kandi Koated Nights” coming to Bravo. She might even work on a book one day, but for now her plate is pretty full.
