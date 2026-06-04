Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

OVO Mal Says He'll Side With Drake Over JAŸ-Z

OVO Mal of New Rory & Mal Says He’ll Side With Drake Over JAŸ-Z

After JAŸ-Z threw shots at Drake during a brief freestyle at the Roots Picnic, Mal was asked about which side he's on.

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Made In America Festival

Fans of the New Rory & Mal podcast are well aware of co-host Mal’s ties to both Roc-A-Fella Records, JAŸ-Z, and Drake. After JAŸ-Z threw lyrical jabs at Drake during a brief freestyle at the Roots Picnic, Mal was asked about which side he’s on.

Sitting with his cohosts, Rory and Demaris, Mal, real name Jamil Clay, was asked to pick a side in the assumed clash between Drizzy and Hov. Although Mal stated that it isn’t a beef between the pair, he made it clear that the Canadian superstar has his support should a bar-for-bar battle happen in the future.

“I might have to ride with my man Drake,” Mal is heard saying in one clip shared by an X account. Mal, who is the brother of Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua, both of whom are affiliated with JAŸ-Z, stuck to his OVO guns when pressed about those connections.

Overall, Mal doesn’t think the two will go beyond a friendly, on-paper lyrical back-and-forth, if anything, and that it shouldn’t escalate to the level of disrespect and ire akin to Drake’s still-ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

For those who may have been living under a rock, the rapper born Shawn Carter delivered a stunning headlining set with The Roots at this year’s Roots Picnic, taking assumed aim at the aforementioned Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and more.

Photo: Getty

OVO Mal of New Rory & Mal Says He’ll Side With Drake Over JAŸ-Z was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Black Music Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

How Michael Jackson Blurred Color Lines on MTV With ‘Billie Jean’

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

38 Items
Entertainment  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Rest in Power 2026 Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Jeezy Legend of the Snowman Experience
Contests  |  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Win a Trip to Vegas to See The Legend of the Snowman featuring Jeezy

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close