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Gone Too Soon: 30 Celebrities Lost to Drug Related Deaths

Published on June 4, 2026

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  • Fentanyl a major factor in recent overdose deaths, fueling national crisis.
  • Substance abuse claims lives of artists at the height of their careers.
  • Survivors' stories inspire both celebration of their work and caution about addiction.
Person clasped hands waiting or praying
Source: Jorge Elizaquibel / Getty

The worlds of music, film, television, sports, and art have lost countless talents to drug related deaths over the years. Some battled addiction publicly.

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Others were victims of accidental overdoses involving prescription medications or substances laced with fentanyl. In many cases, these stars were still creating, performing, and planning for the future when their lives were suddenly cut short.

From legendary entertainers to rising stars, their stories serve as both a celebration of their impact and a reminder of the dangers that substance abuse continues to present.

Heath Ledger
Source: Splash News / Splash News

Heath Ledger

Age: 28
Died: January 22, 2008
Official Cause: Accidental intoxication from prescription medications.

The Oscar winning actor was preparing for future projects while battling severe insomnia. His performance as the Joker would later become one of the most acclaimed roles in film history.

Matthew Perry
Source: Getty / Radio One

Matthew Perry

Age: 54
Died: October 28, 2023
Official Cause: Acute effects of ketamine.

The Friends star spent years advocating for addiction recovery and helping others facing similar struggles.

Ol' Dirty Bastard Portrait Session
Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Age: 35
Died: November 13, 2004
Official Cause: Cocaine and tramadol intoxication.

The Wu Tang Clan founding member was one of hip hop’s most unforgettable personalities and died while recording new music.

1991 PETA Benefit
Source: TPLP / Getty

River Phoenix

Age: 23
Died: October 31, 1993
Official Cause: Acute multiple drug intoxication.

One of Hollywood’s brightest young stars collapsed outside the Viper Room nightclub in Los Angeles.

American Pop Singer Prince
Source: David Nivière / Getty

Prince

Age: 57
Died: April 21, 2016
Official Cause: Accidental fentanyl overdose.

A musical genius whose influence stretched across pop, rock, funk, and R&B, Prince remained active in music until his final days.

Hip Hop All Stars 2018
Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

DMX

Age: 50
Died: April 9, 2021
Official Cause: Cocaine induced heart attack resulting in cardiopulmonary arrest.

The Yonkers rapper became one of the biggest stars of the late 1990s with his gritty voice and emotionally charged lyrics.

Whitney Houston Photo During VH1 Interview.
Source: L. Busacca / Getty

Whitney Houston

Age: 48
Died: February 11, 2012
Official Cause: Accidental drowning with cocaine use and heart disease contributing.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers ever, Houston’s death shocked the world during Grammy weekend.

BET And Toyota Present The Premiere Screening Of "The Bobby Brown Story" - Red Carpet
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Bobby Brown Jr.

Age: 28
Died: November 18, 2020
Official Cause: Combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.

His death added another heartbreaking chapter to one of music’s most tragic family stories.

Bobbi Kristina Brown

Age: 22
Died: July 26, 2015
Official Cause: Lobar pneumonia caused by prolonged immersion in water, with drug intoxication involving marijuana, alcohol, morphine, cocaine, and prescription medications listed as contributing factors.

The daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, her death came just three years after her mother’s passing, adding another heartbreaking chapter to a family story marked by both extraordinary fame and profound loss.

Mac Miller Performing In Concert
Source: John Atashian / Getty

Mac Miller

Age: 26
Died: September 7, 2018
Official Cause: Accidental mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

The Pittsburgh rapper was entering a new creative peak following the release of his critically acclaimed album Swimming.

Paul Natkin Archive
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Coolio

Age: 59
Died: September 28, 2022
Official Cause: Effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Best known for the Grammy winning hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Coolio remained active in music and television until his death.

Shock G of Digital Underground
Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

Shock G

Age: 57
Died: April 22, 2021
Official Cause: Accidental overdose involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alcohol.

The Digital Underground founder helped launch the career of Tupac Shakur and left a permanent mark on hip hop.

Pimp C RIP
Source: Radio One / J Bachelor

Pimp C

Age: 33
Died: December 4, 2007
Official Cause: Combined effects of promethazine and codeine complicated by sleep apnea.

The UGK co-founder helped define Southern rap and remains one of the most influential voices in Houston and Texas hip hop history.

Michael
Source: Michael / General

Michael Jackson

Age: 50
Died: June 25, 2009
Official Cause: Acute propofol intoxication and benzodiazepine effects.

The King of Pop was rehearsing for his highly anticipated This Is It comeback concerts.

michael k williams roles
Source: Courtesy of HBO / HBO

Michael K. Williams

Age: 54
Died: September 6, 2021
Official Cause: Acute intoxication from fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and parafluorofentanyl.

The Emmy nominated actor became legendary for his portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HBO-TEVEVISION-EUPHORIA
Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Angus Cloud

Age: 25
Died: July 31, 2023
Official Cause: Acute intoxication from multiple substances.

The Euphoria breakout star died shortly after the loss of his father.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers In Concert 2010 - Oakland CA
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Tom Petty

Age: 66
Died: October 2, 2017
Official Cause: Accidental mixed drug toxicity.

The rock icon had just completed a nationwide tour despite suffering from significant physical pain.

Judy Garland
Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

Judy Garland

Age: 47
Died: June 22, 1969
Official Cause: Accidental barbiturate overdose.

The Wizard of Oz star battled addiction for decades after being introduced to prescription drugs as a child performer.

Blues Brothers Live
Source: Ed Perlstein / Getty

John Belushi

Age: 33
Died: March 5, 1982
Official Cause: Cocaine and heroin intoxication.

The comedy icon and original Saturday Night Live cast member died at the height of his fame.

Chris Farley In 'Black Sheep'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty

Chris Farley

Age: 33
Died: December 18, 1997
Official Cause: Cocaine and morphine overdose.

One of the most beloved comedians of his generation, Farley’s death stunned Hollywood.

DJ Screw
Source: Instagram / Instagram

DJ Screw

Age: 29
Died: November 16, 2000
Official Cause: Accidental codeine intoxication.

The Houston legend created the chopped and screwed sound that changed Southern hip hop forever and continues to influence artists around the world.

Juice Wrld
Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Juice WRLD

Age: 21
Died: December 8, 2019
Official Cause: Oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The chart topping rapper became the voice of a generation through emotionally vulnerable music and massive streaming success.

LeVert Portrait Shoot
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Gerald Levert

Age: 40
Died: November 10, 2006
Official Cause: Accidental overdose of prescription medications.

The son of O’Jays legend Eddie Levert was one of R&B’s most powerful and respected vocalists.

Gangsta Boo Portrait Shoot
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Gangsta Boo

Age: 43
Died: January 1, 2023
Official Cause: Accidental overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

A pioneer for women in Southern rap, Gangsta Boo helped make Three 6 Mafia one of hip hop’s most influential groups.

Fredo Santana In Concert
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fredo Santana

Age: 27
Died: January 19, 2018
Official Cause: Seizure caused by the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and Xanax.

The Chicago rapper played a major role in the rise of drill music and helped bring the genre into the mainstream.

Big Scarr
Source: Instagram / Instagram Post

Big Scarr

Age: 22
Died: December 22, 2022
Official Cause: Accidental prescription drug overdose.

The Memphis rapper was one of the fastest rising artists on Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

Phyllis Hyman Performing Onstage
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Phyllis Hyman

Age: 45
Died: June 30, 1995
Official Cause: Suicide by overdose.

The acclaimed soul singer possessed one of the most distinctive voices in R&B and jazz music.

Len Bias

Age: 22
Died: June 19, 1986
Official Cause: Cardiac arrhythmia caused by cocaine intoxication.

Just two days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics, Bias became one of sports’ most heartbreaking what if stories.

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Tyler Skaggs

Age: 27
Died: July 1, 2019
Official Cause: Choking on vomit while under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol.

The Angels pitcher was found dead during a road trip through Texas.

Many of the more recent deaths on this list involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has fueled a national overdose crisis. Whether through addiction, contaminated drugs, or prescription medication misuse, these tragedies continue to impact families and communities every day.

While their lives ended too soon, the music, films, performances, and cultural contributions of these stars continue to inspire millions around the world.

Gone Too Soon: 30 Celebrities Lost to Drug Related Deaths was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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