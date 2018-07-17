Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work, but saw a miracle last night from God. He was at the trap and said one of God’s creations popped up. A crackhead brought a squigeon into the trap and no one could believe it.

Black Tony said it has a pigeon head and a squirrels body. The animal runs fast and eats nuts, he will now be selling them. Rickey Smiley told Black Tony he needs to be at work and he pretended not to hear Rickey. Then when Rickey mentioned his pay check was there he said he was coming up in hour.

