How Black Tony Is Trying To Put Papa John’s Pizza Out Of Business [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is back, but not at work. Rickey Smiley told him he needs to be more responsible and be here for the people. Black Tony mentioned to Rickey that he is trying to help and recently did something for Black people they would be proud of.
He told “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that he robbed a Papa John’s because the CEO said the n-word. Black Tony will now be selling all the pizza pies for $2. He’s going to keep them warm inside the hot pockets and when Rickey asked him how he’s cooking them he told him they are already done. Black Tony has pepperoni, mushroom, onions and so much more.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
