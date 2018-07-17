Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” because he’s really upset. He won’t be coming to work because he saw on the blogs that T.I. and Tiny are back together. T.I. bought her a new car and went shopping for her and Black Tony can’t compete with that.
Rickey Smiley said Black Tony needs to come to work for any chances to be with a good woman. Black Tony started crying on the phone and then he said he fixed up a nice Regal for Tiny. He then threatened T.I. on the phone and we will have to see what happens with this situation.
